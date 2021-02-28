Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WYMT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported new cases across southwest Virginia on Sunday.

In the WYMT viewing area, only three new cases were reported.

Statewide, the VDH has reported 576,050 total cases of COVID-19 and 8,552 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Note: The VDH does not separate active and recovered cases. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed, and probable cases.

Buchanan County –1,295 total cases

Dickenson County –876 total cases (1 new case)

Lee County –2,289 total cases (2 new cases)

Norton –238 total cases

Wise County –2,872 total cases

For more on COVID-19 in Virginia, you can visit the state’s COVID-19 website here.

