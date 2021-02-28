Advertisement

Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Sunday

(WDBJ)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WYMT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported new cases across southwest Virginia on Sunday.

In the WYMT viewing area, only three new cases were reported.

Statewide, the VDH has reported 576,050 total cases of COVID-19 and 8,552 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Note: The VDH does not separate active and recovered cases. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed, and probable cases.

Buchanan County –1,295 total cases

Dickenson County –876 total cases (1 new case)

Lee County –2,289 total cases (2 new cases)

Norton –238 total cases

Wise County –2,872 total cases

For more on COVID-19 in Virginia, you can visit the state’s COVID-19 website here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley says he is joining the Republican party.
Harlan County Judge Executive switches political parties
Photo Credit: City Of Manchester Fire Department
Officials respond to swift water rescue on Beech Creek Road
Flood watches and warnings as of Saturday morning, Feb. 27.
Severe Weather Alert Day continues as Flood Warnings are issued
Photo Credit: Magistrate Russell Brock
Magistrate: Road closed in Leslie County
Police car
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrests 23 people during drug investigation

Latest News

Floods blocked Kentucky State Route 2059 in the Stopover area of Pike County.
Flooding blocks roads, pathways in Pike County
What Futureview thinks the radar could look like at 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening.
Focus of heavy rainfall, flooding potential moves north early Sunday
Not only were main roads flooded by early morning rain, but many are dealing with unthinkable...
Clay County community sees flooding following heavy rain
After being hit by winter weather weeks ago, the Clay County community is now fighting another...
WATCH | Clay County community sees flooding following heavy rain