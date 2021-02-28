Union men’s basketball makes it eight straight AAC Tournament titles

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (Union Athletics) – Death, taxes, and Union men’s basketball winning the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Tournament.

There are just some things you can count on in life, and Union winning the AAC Tournament is apparently one of them. Bolstered by another solid team effort, seventh-seeded Union defeated No. 4 seed Tennessee Wesleyan 79-64 on Saturday to win its eighth consecutive tournament title.

Union is now 13-9 overall, while Tennessee Wesleyan is 16-8.

TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS

Union and Tennessee Wesleyan met only once during the regular season with Tennessee Wesleyan winning 67-64 on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in Barbourville, Ky., on Feb. 2.

This time around, Union made sure Tennessee Wesleyan was not within striking distance.

At the 13:29 mark in the first half, Union took the lead for good when Kelvin Jackson hit a pair of free throws in taking a 14-13 lead. Markelle Turner gave Union its first double-digit lead in the final moments of the period, hitting a 3-pointer to make it 39-29 at the break.

Tennessee Wesleyan showed some life in the second half, using an 11-0 run to pull within 48-43 with 11:01 to play. However, Union righted the ship, countering with a 10-2 run to build a 58-45 cushion with 8:19 remaining.

The margin did shrink down to seven with 4:03 on the clock, but Union iced the game thanks to a 12-4 run to close the game to lock up the 79-64 win and the tournament championship.

TOURNAMENT OF THE AGES

To the surprise of no one, Turner was named the Tournament MVP. The sophomore guard poured in a total of 131 points over four tournament games for an average of 32.75 points.

His 30 points in the championship game were his lowest total for the tournament.

COMING INTO HIS OWN

Prior to the tournament, Andre Silva had not recorded a double-double all season. However, in the last three games, the 6-foot-9 sophomore has produced three. Silva capped the tournament off with 11 points and 12 rebounds in the title game.

Silva also blocked four shots against Tennessee Wesleyan, giving him 17 for the tournament.

ALL-TOURNAMENT HONORS

Joining Turner on the All-Tournament Team are Silva and Blake Ervin. Ervin was lethal from long range in going 18-for-34 from behind the arc, averaging 16.0 points per game in the tournament.

BULLDOG NOTES

Union is 25-1 in the AAC under head coach Kevin Burton, having won the last 25 in a row.

This marks the first time in conference history a team won the tournament by winning four games.

Four scored in double figures. In addition to Turner and Silva, Jackson had 12 with Ervin adding 11.

Turner dished out a team-high four assists.

The eight consecutive tournament titles are the longest active streak in men’s college basketball at all levels.

NEXT FOR THE BULLDOGS

With the tournament title win, Union earned an automatic berth to the NAIA National Championship Tournament. The team will learn its path to the championship on Thursday, March 4, when the NAIA holds its selection show at 8 p.m. Eastern.

