(WYMT) - No. 19 Kentucky fell to Ole Miss on Sunday, losing 73-69. The Wildcats end the regular season 16-7 and 9-6 in conference play.

The Wildcats led at the half, 31-25. Rhyne Howard led the Cats with 21 points, Chasity Patterson followed with 18.

Don't go away, we'll be right back. pic.twitter.com/q8fc4vIteu — Kentucky WBB (@KentuckyWBB) February 28, 2021

The SEC Tournament will tip-off on Wednesday, March, 3rd.

