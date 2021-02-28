KYTC Post 10 issues warning as high water reported in “usual locations”

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - District Ten of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) issued warnings of high water in several areas this afternoon.

In Estill County, this includes KY 1571 between mile markers 4-5 and KY 3328 between mile markers 0-1.

In Powell County, this includes KY 11, KY 613, KY 1057, KY 1184, and KY 2026.

Water is also over the road in Breathitt County on KY 1098, KY 476, and KY 542.

Water has been over the road in a number of other places in Menifee, Morgan, and Powell counties, including the Mountain Parkway at Exit 16.

Drivers are urged to watch for mud on the pavement and to use extreme caution as the heavy rain could result in mudslides, rockfalls, or breaks in pavement.

