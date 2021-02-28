Advertisement

Johni Broome lifts Morehead State over Belmont 89-82 in OT

MSU earned the league’s second seed for the first time since 2010-11
By Associated Press and Willie Hope
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP/WYMT) — Johni Broome scored 20 points with 12 rebounds, Devon Cooper sank six free throws in the last half minute of overtime and Morehead State beat Belmont 89-82 in OT Saturday.

It’s the first win for the Eagles over Belmont since February 13, 2016. It’s also the first win for Betsy Layne alum Preston Spradlin over the Bruins.

Skyelar Potter had 18 points and 13 rebounds for Morehead State (20-7, 17-3 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Cooper finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. James Baker, Jr. had 15 points and three blocks.

Belmont and the Eagles had already nailed down the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, respectively, into the upcoming OVC playoffs.

Grayson Murphy scored a career-high 24 points plus 13 rebounds and seven assists for the Bruins (24-3, 18-2). Ben Sheppard added 17 points. Caleb Hollander had 17 points and seven rebounds.

Murphy hit a 3-pointer to force overtime. The Bruins were without leading scorer Nick Muszynski for a second straight game.

