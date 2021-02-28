Heavy rain and storms possible as cold front moves through the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re still watching areas of moderate to heavy rain moving through the mountains as we go through the afternoon and evening hours. This is all ahead of a cold front that looks to bring us more heavy rain and even some thunderstorms.

The focus today has been along and north of the Mountain Parkway, though all of us will be getting in on the heavy rain as we go through tonight. Most areas up that way have seen one to two inches of rain in just the past 24 hours, and all of us will run the risk of seeing an additional one to two inches before all is said and done.

Our other threat is for some stronger storms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed almost our whole area in a Marginal Risk (one out of five) for severe weather, with a small sliver of Wayne County, KY included in the Slight Risk (two out of five). I think the better ingredients for severe weather remain out to our west and southwest, where a Tornado Watch is in effect for the evening hours. Severe weather won’t be a huge threat, but gusty winds upwards of 40-50 MPH could be possible, and it won’t take much to take down trees with how wet the ground has been.

As our front moves through tonight, the risk for thunderstorms will end and we’ll taper back to some light rain for the overnight hours as temperatures from the 60s down into the 50s or upper 40s.

We’ll slowly start to wind down the rain as we go through our Monday, though cloudy skies will remain as temperatures hold steady in the mid to upper 40s. We’ll slowly clear out during the overnight hours as temperatures drop back into the upper 20s.

The best news of all may be that outside of a chance for some showers early Wednesday, the forecast for the upcoming work week looks to be a dry one, with temperatures hanging out around 50°.

