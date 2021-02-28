Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center staff reports the facility is COVID-19 free

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Facebook post, Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center staff reported the facility is COVID-19 free.

The center continues to follow CDC, CMS and public health guidelines.

Three COVID-19 vaccine clinics have been completed at the center. Staff encourages families o schedule window visits and FaceTime calls.

I am thrilled to announce that Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center remains COVID FREE!!!! We continue to follow... Posted by Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center on Saturday, February 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.