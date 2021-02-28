Advertisement

Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center staff reports the facility is COVID-19 free

Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center
Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Facebook post, Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center staff reported the facility is COVID-19 free.

The center continues to follow CDC, CMS and public health guidelines.

Three COVID-19 vaccine clinics have been completed at the center. Staff encourages families o schedule window visits and FaceTime calls.

I am thrilled to announce that Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center remains COVID FREE!!!! We continue to follow...

Posted by Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center on Saturday, February 27, 2021

