Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center staff reports the facility is COVID-19 free
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Facebook post, Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center staff reported the facility is COVID-19 free.
The center continues to follow CDC, CMS and public health guidelines.
Three COVID-19 vaccine clinics have been completed at the center. Staff encourages families o schedule window visits and FaceTime calls.
