Advertisement

Governor Beshear explains teacher priority for the COVID-19 vaccine on CBS’s ‘Face the Nation’

Governor Andy Beshear was a guest on CBS's Face the Nation
Governor Andy Beshear was a guest on CBS's Face the Nation(CBS)
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than 614,000 Kentuckians have been vaccinated so far. Several Thousand are teachers.

On Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear was a guest on CBS’s Face the Nation.

He said Kentucky is close to being the first state to fully vaccinate all educators. He also celebrated bringing students back into classrooms.

“We have all but about seven school districts already back in some form of in-person. Those districts are going to expand. And now we have a commitment from all of our remaining districts to get that done too,” he said.

Kentucky is one of about 25 states where all teachers are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. They were part of group 1B.

The governor explained why teachers were at the front of the line in the Commonwealth. “For us, this was a workforce issue. It was a development issue for our children scholastically, emotionally, and socially. And it was about getting back to some form of normal while we are still very careful.”

In terms of overall vaccinations, Kentucky’s distribution is ranked 29th by the CDC.

Now, with the approval of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, Governor Beshear is confident efforts will ramp up quickly.

“The fact that we can fully vaccinate everyone in just one shot, It basically eliminates death and serious illness, and we’re going to get tens of thousands of additional vaccines per week, per state,” he said. “It’s just going to get us to the finish line that much faster.”

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley says he is joining the Republican party.
Harlan County Judge Executive switches political parties
Photo Credit: City Of Manchester Fire Department
Officials respond to swift water rescue on Beech Creek Road
Flood watches and warnings as of Saturday morning, Feb. 27.
Severe Weather Alert Day continues as Flood Warnings are issued
Photo Credit: Magistrate Russell Brock
Magistrate: Road closed in Leslie County
Police car
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrests 23 people during drug investigation

Latest News

63 Years Ago: Floyd County school bus crash kills 26 students, one adult
63 Years Ago: Floyd County school bus crash kills 26 students, one adult
Bus Crash series
Bus Crash series
A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Deaths surpass 11,000
Photo Credit: Fallsburg Volunteer Fire Dept. Station 4
One person stuck in floodwaters taken to a hospital
KYTC Post 10 issues warning as high water reported in “usual locations”