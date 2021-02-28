Governor Beshear announces more than 600 new cases Sunday, positivity rate close to dipping below 5%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear reported 675 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths Sunday.

The positivity rate is 5.02%, and could potentially drop to below 5% this week.

The state has 4,637 total COVID-19 deaths.

At least 404,622 Kentuckians have tested positive.

47,544 Kentuckians have recovered.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

