Focus of heavy rainfall, flooding potential moves north early Sunday

What Futureview thinks the radar could look like at 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening.
What Futureview thinks the radar could look like at 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening.(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After the Cumberland Valley and areas along and south of the Highway 80/Hal Rogers Parkway corridor got the bulk of Saturday’s rainfall, for early Sunday, things are shifting along and north of the Mountain Parkway corridor.

Moderate to heavy rainfall was concentrated Sunday morning along a warm front that has finally moved well up into the northern half of the state. This is where the heaviest stuff will be concentrated during the morning and early afternoon hours. We have gotten plenty of reports this morning from parts of Menifee, Morgan, Powell, and Wolfe Counties of flooding and water over roadways. Regardless, our Flood Watch remains in effect for everyone through Monday morning.

South of that, breezy conditions are setting up for the daytime hours, with southerly and southwesterly gusts of up to 25-30 MPH will be continuing to bring in more warmth and moisture ahead of a cold front working into the region later on tonight.

Ahead of the cold front, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies, with the occasional showers moving through. Highs for most will be in the middle to upper 60s, but I think the locations that stay dry enough early on today, such as the Cumberland Valley, could see lower 70s...even as early as midday.

Heavier rainfall and even a few thunderstorms will work back in from northwest to southeast throughout the evening and overnight hours. Much of the area is under a Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe weather, mainly for this line along the cold front. We’re not expecting a ton of severe weather, but the potential will be there for some stronger wind gusts, and it won’t take much to bring trees down with the wet ground we have had.

Sunday's SPC Severe Weather Outlook, as of 8:00 a.m. The next update is expected to be around...
Sunday's SPC Severe Weather Outlook, as of 8:00 a.m. The next update is expected to be around 11:30 a.m.(WYMT)

There is still the potential for one to two more inches of rain, with isolated three inches possible.

Once the main line clears, we’ll likely continue to see steady lighter rain move through during the overnight hours as we cool back down into the middle 40s.

The good news is that after some rainfall possible lasting through the early morning hours on Monday, we’ll start to dry out as high pressure takes over for early next week. More details on that later. We’ll be with you on our Twitter and Facebook pages all day, and we’ll have the latest on WYMT.com this afternoon, and on air after basketball and tonight at 11:00 p.m.

