Crews responding to large mudslide in Cumberland area

(Photo: Paul Browning)
(Photo: Paul Browning)(Paul Browning)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - A large mudslide near the intersection of Highways 522 and 160, nown as “Old Road” in the Cumberland/Sandhill area, has led to a shutdown as crews respond.

According to Harlan County Fiscal Court Magistrate Paul Browning, the State Highway Department and Cumberland Valley RECC are currently on the scene.

There is no word on how long it could take to clear the road, anyone who is going to be out in the area is encouraged to find an alternative route.

