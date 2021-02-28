Advertisement

Crews in Wolfe County monitoring roads as rain continues

Officials say they will continue to monitor conditions.
Officials say they will continue to monitor conditions.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As rain continues to pour down, crews in Wolfe County are geared up and ready.

“We’re expecting a little more damage, but we’ve got some good emergency crews together,” Ernie Watkins said.

Heavy ran can sometimes produce road damage, but Watkins said he was not expecting conditions to get like this.

“We never know what mother nature is going to throw at us,” Watkins said. “So we just have to wait and see what happens and clean up afterward.”

This damage does not come as a surprise to Wolfe County Emergency Management Director Marcus Stephens.

”Where the ground has already saturated with water from the previous storm,” Stephens said. “It’s causing some of our roads that we had prepared last year, that are still fresh...they kind of gave away on us.”

Watkins feels the same and said he is ready for what is to come.

“I was surprised at this bigger slip,” Watkins said. “But outside of that, I’m kind of looking forward to more damage.”

Both Watkins and Stephens are making sure crews are ready to go at a moment’s notice.

“We’ll have crews out monitoring these roads,” Stephens said. “My advice is never drive through floodwater. You know the old saying, turn around, don’t drown.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley says he is joining the Republican party.
Harlan County Judge Executive switches political parties
Photo Credit: City Of Manchester Fire Department
Officials respond to swift water rescue on Beech Creek Road
Flood watches and warnings as of Saturday morning, Feb. 27.
Severe Weather Alert Day continues as Flood Warnings are issued
Photo Credit: Magistrate Russell Brock
Magistrate: Road closed in Leslie County
Police car
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrests 23 people during drug investigation

Latest News

2015 floyd county bus crash update in 1958
2015 floyd county bus crash update in 1958
63 Years Ago: Floyd County school bus crash kills 26 students, one adult
63 Years Ago: Floyd County school bus crash kills 26 students, one adult
Bus Crash series
Bus Crash series
A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Deaths surpass 11,000