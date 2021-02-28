Crews in Wolfe County monitoring roads as rain continues

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As rain continues to pour down, crews in Wolfe County are geared up and ready.

“We’re expecting a little more damage, but we’ve got some good emergency crews together,” Ernie Watkins said.

Heavy ran can sometimes produce road damage, but Watkins said he was not expecting conditions to get like this.

“We never know what mother nature is going to throw at us,” Watkins said. “So we just have to wait and see what happens and clean up afterward.”

This damage does not come as a surprise to Wolfe County Emergency Management Director Marcus Stephens.

”Where the ground has already saturated with water from the previous storm,” Stephens said. “It’s causing some of our roads that we had prepared last year, that are still fresh...they kind of gave away on us.”

Watkins feels the same and said he is ready for what is to come.

“I was surprised at this bigger slip,” Watkins said. “But outside of that, I’m kind of looking forward to more damage.”

Both Watkins and Stephens are making sure crews are ready to go at a moment’s notice.

“We’ll have crews out monitoring these roads,” Stephens said. “My advice is never drive through floodwater. You know the old saying, turn around, don’t drown.”

