Clay County community sees flooding following heavy rain

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - After being hit by winter weather weeks ago, the Clay County community is now fighting another battle with mother nature: flooding.

“I got up at 4:30. My fiancé Kathy was getting ready for work and heading out the door about 5. And we were underwater,” said Sonny Crafton, who lives in Manchester.

He says with the snap of his finger, the porch on his home on Beech Creek Road had flooded.

“One minute it was passable, the next minute it wasn’t. We were completely underwater. It went up to our knees.”

Not only were main roads flooded by early morning rain, Crafton’s dealing with unthinkable damage around his home.

“Our landscaping, shrubbery’s gone. Steps on the porch are destroyed, our cars are underwater. They’re destroyed. Our driveways destroyed,” Crafton said. “It’s a mess. It’s a bad, bad mess.”

With rain ahead in the forecast, there’s one thing going through Crafton’s mind right now.

“Worry. Just very worried. Trying to pick up clean up getting the house cleaned out. Getting ready for the next round of rain.”

Crafton’s seen bad flooding in Clay County but says he’s never seen the county go underwater this quickly before.

