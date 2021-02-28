Boyd County crews rescue man trapped by high waters

RUSH, Ky. (WSAZ) -- An elderly man is safe after crews had to rescue him due to high waters.

It happened near the intersection of SR 854 and SR 1664 in Rush Saturday.

Firefighter John Hall says the Norton Branch Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department received a call at 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

The man, who is disabled, was concerned water would rise further and trap him in his home, according to Hall.

Hall says the water continues to rise.

The man left with his family who met him after the rescue efforts.

Boyd County Emergency Management assisted in the rescue efforts.

While this was not a situation of someone driving into high water, Hall wants to remind motorists to never attempt driving through standing water, no matter how familiar they are with any particular road.

Jason Gillum, captain for Norton Branch Fire Rescue, and Harold Holley was with Boyd County EMA

