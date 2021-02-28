Advertisement

Boyd County crews rescue man trapped by high waters

It happened near the intersection of SR 854 and SR 1664 in Rush Saturday.
It happened near the intersection of SR 854 and SR 1664 in Rush Saturday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSH, Ky. (WSAZ) -- An elderly man is safe after crews had to rescue him due to high waters.

It happened near the intersection of SR 854 and SR 1664 in Rush Saturday.

Firefighter John Hall says the Norton Branch Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department received a call at 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

The man, who is disabled, was concerned water would rise further and trap him in his home, according to Hall.

Hall says the water continues to rise.

The man left with his family who met him after the rescue efforts.

Boyd County Emergency Management assisted in the rescue efforts.

While this was not a situation of someone driving into high water, Hall wants to remind motorists to never attempt driving through standing water, no matter how familiar they are with any particular road.

Jason Gillum, captain for Norton Branch Fire Rescue, and Harold Holley was with Boyd County EMA

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley says he is joining the Republican party.
Harlan County Judge Executive switches political parties
Photo Credit: City Of Manchester Fire Department
Officials respond to swift water rescue on Beech Creek Road
Flood watches and warnings as of Saturday morning, Feb. 27.
Severe Weather Alert Day continues as Flood Warnings are issued
Photo Credit: Magistrate Russell Brock
Magistrate: Road closed in Leslie County
Police car
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrests 23 people during drug investigation

Latest News

(Photo: Paul Browning)
Crews responding to large mudslide in Cumberland area
Floods blocked Kentucky State Route 2059 in the Stopover area of Pike County.
Flooding blocks roads, pathways in Pike County
"Spring is right around the corner for us and I think we're looking for the opportunity that...
New vaccine, increased eligibility: Is the end in sight?
Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Sunday