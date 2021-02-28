63 Years Ago: Floyd County school bus crash kills 26 students, one adult
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On February 28, 1958, a school bus carrying 48 elementary and high school students in Floyd County plunged into the Big Sandy River.
26 students and their driver died. At the time, it was the worst school bus accident in U.S. History.
The cause of the crash still remains somewhat of a mystery.
You can watch our 2008 special below:
