63 Years Ago: Floyd County school bus crash kills 26 students, one adult

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On February 28, 1958, a school bus carrying 48 elementary and high school students in Floyd County plunged into the Big Sandy River.

26 students and their driver died. At the time, it was the worst school bus accident in U.S. History.

The cause of the crash still remains somewhat of a mystery.

