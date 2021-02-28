Advertisement

63 Years Ago: Floyd County school bus crash kills 26 students, one adult(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On February 28, 1958, a school bus carrying 48 elementary and high school students in Floyd County plunged into the Big Sandy River.

26 students and their driver died. At the time, it was the worst school bus accident in U.S. History.

Remembering the 27 who died in the Floyd County school bus disaster 63 years ago today.

The cause of the crash still remains somewhat of a mystery.

You can watch our 2008 special below:

