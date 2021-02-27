Advertisement

Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Saturday

(WDBJ)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WYMT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported new cases across southwest Virginia on Saturday.

In the WYMT viewing area, 10 new cases and one new death were reported.

Statewide, the VDH has reported 574,314 total cases of COVID-19 and 8,382 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Note: The VDH does not separate active and recovered cases. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed, and probable cases.

Buchanan County –1,295 total cases

Dickenson County –875 total cases (1 new case)

Lee County –2,287 total cases (5 new cases)

Norton –238 total cases (1 new case)

Wise County –2,872 total cases (3 new cases, 1 new death)

For more on COVID-19 in Virginia, you can visit the state’s COVID-19 website here.

