Severe Weather Alert Day continues as Flood Warnings are issued

Flood watches and warnings as of Saturday morning, Feb. 27.(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our Severe Weather Alert Day remains in effect on this Saturday morning as heavy rain has already caused flooding in the mountains.

We have gotten plenty of reports already this morning, especially from places like Clay, Leslie, and Knott Counties. We’ve also gotten plenty of photos from viewers this morning.

The good news is that the heaviest rain with this morning round has begun to exit the mountains, with light to moderate rain remaining along with scattered showers throughout the afternoon. This could exacerbate flooding issues that are already present, but shouldn’t be a terribly big deal. But we’re not done with the rain.

Southwest winds are helping bring moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into the mountains, giving us ample fuel for more heavy rainfall later tonight and through the day on Sunday.

Highs both Saturday and Sunday stretch into the 60s thanks to the influx of moisture from our south.

Additional heavy rain is expected late tonight and through Sunday night as we await a cold front later tomorrow night.

More heavy rain could cause more flooding problems, especially if our morning models are correct that we see upwards of two to four more inches of rainfall.

Projected rainfall totals from the European model as of Saturday morning, February 27. This is...
Projected rainfall totals from the European model as of Saturday morning, February 27. This is not a forecast, just one model run.(WYMT)
Projected rainfall totals from the GFS model as of Saturday morning, February 27. This is not a...
Projected rainfall totals from the GFS model as of Saturday morning, February 27. This is not a forecast, just one model run.(WYMT)

We’ll be with you through the day right here on WYMT.com and on our WYMT Facebook page. I will have a further update later this afternoon and full forecasts coming up tonight on Mountain News tonight after the Florida-Kentucky game and at 11:00 p.m.

Stay safe out there and remember, you never know how deep water is on roadways...if you see a flooded roadway, turn around, don’t drown.

Eastern Kentucky Flooding - February 27-March 1
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - February 26, 2021
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 6 p.m. forecast - February 26, 2021
WYMT Regular Rain
Weekend Forecast: Waves of rain to wrap up February