Pineville Community Health Center receives new MRI Unit, hospital staff excited to serve the community
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Pineville Community Health Center (PCHC) received a delivery of its new MRI unit.
Crews worked to get the MRI unit on the floor by Friday morning.
Hospital staff will continue working this weekend on installing the unit.
“Soon Pineville, Bell County and surrounding communities will be able to use the MRI Unit close to home!!!! We are so excited,” said hospital staff in a Facebook post.
You can see the Facebook post below:
