Pineville Community Health Center receives new MRI Unit, hospital staff excited to serve the community

Pineville Community Health Center
Pineville Community Health Center(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Pineville Community Health Center (PCHC) received a delivery of its new MRI unit.

Crews worked to get the MRI unit on the floor by Friday morning.

Hospital staff will continue working this weekend on installing the unit.

“Soon Pineville, Bell County and surrounding communities will be able to use the MRI Unit close to home!!!! We are so excited,” said hospital staff in a Facebook post.

This past Thursday PCHC had our MRI Unit delivered!! After a long day and night just in time to start again Friday...

Posted by Pineville Community Health Center on Saturday, February 27, 2021

