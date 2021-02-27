Advertisement

Officials respond to swift water rescue on Beech Creek Road

Photo Credit: City Of Manchester Fire Department
Photo Credit: City Of Manchester Fire Department(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - City of Manchester Fire Department officials and other rescue crews responded to a swift water rescue Saturday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, officials said they received a call from Clay County E-911 about a stranded car on Beech Creek Road.

The Swift Water Rescue Team quickly made its way to the stranded car. Officials said the people inside the car made it out and walked to a nearby bank.

No one was injured. You can read more below:

***Swift Water Rescue*** On 02/27/2020 City of Manchester Fire Department was notified by Clay County E-911 for mutual...

Posted by City Of Manchester Fire Department on Saturday, February 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley says he is joining the Republican party.
Harlan County Judge Executive switches political parties
Freddy Humfleet
Laurel County man accused of beating pregnant woman, causing a miscarriage
Richard Cahal has called and emailed multiple offices to report the fraud and try to get it...
Ky. man unable to get help from unemployment office after discovering someone else filed using his name
Police car
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrests 23 people during drug investigation
Who will be included in vaccine phase 1C in Kentucky?

Latest News

Money
Sheriff’s Office officials warn of ‘aggressive’ scam targeting seniors in Northern Kentucky
Ethan the dog’s recovery tale continues on as the Kentucky Humane Society shows off the popular...
Ethan learns new tricks, hits goal weight in latest KHS updates
Photo Credit: London Police Department
London Police Department officer retires after 20 years of service
Roads closed in Clay and Knox Counties due to high water