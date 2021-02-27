Officials respond to swift water rescue on Beech Creek Road

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - City of Manchester Fire Department officials and other rescue crews responded to a swift water rescue Saturday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, officials said they received a call from Clay County E-911 about a stranded car on Beech Creek Road.

The Swift Water Rescue Team quickly made its way to the stranded car. Officials said the people inside the car made it out and walked to a nearby bank.

No one was injured. You can read more below:

***Swift Water Rescue*** On 02/27/2020 City of Manchester Fire Department was notified by Clay County E-911 for mutual... Posted by City Of Manchester Fire Department on Saturday, February 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.