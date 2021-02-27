London Police Department officer retires after 20 years of service

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Lieutenant Travis Hurley retired from the London Police Department on Friday.

In a Facebook video, Lt. Hurley made his final call.

“I’m thankful to God for letting me pursue a dream. I’ve answered my last call, but I will always be praying for those who continue to stand on the line. May God bless you all, and keep you safe,” said Lt. Hurley.

You can watch his last call below:

Join us in congratulating Lt. Travis Hurley on his retirement! Lt. Hurley has served the City of London well for 20... Posted by London Police Department, KY on Friday, February 26, 2021

