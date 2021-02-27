London Police Department officer retires after 20 years of service
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Lieutenant Travis Hurley retired from the London Police Department on Friday.
In a Facebook video, Lt. Hurley made his final call.
“I’m thankful to God for letting me pursue a dream. I’ve answered my last call, but I will always be praying for those who continue to stand on the line. May God bless you all, and keep you safe,” said Lt. Hurley.
