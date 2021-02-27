Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrests 23 people during drug investigation

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23 people during a drug investigation police are calling “Operation Ice Storm.”

There was a total of 20 drug trafficking charges and 11 possession of drug charges related to meth and heroin.

During an undercover investigation, the sheriff’s office found subjects with meth, heroin, assorted pills, hypodermic needles, glass piles with white residue and other paraphernalia.

Those arrested were identified as:

1. Andrew Jackson age 34 of Hanes Baker Rd., Corbin was arrested off Hanes Baker Road charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and criminal trespassing.

2. Roger Amis age 39 of W. City Dam Rd., Corbin was arrested off Hanes Baker Road charged with possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, Amis was charged on a Whitley District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court. (Not pictured)

3. John David Deboy age 49 of Dallas, Texas was arrested off Hanes Baker Road charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

4. Beatrice Eversole age 47 of Highway 1376, East Bernstadt was arrested off Highway 1376 and charged on a Laurel district warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective James Sizemore charging trafficking in a controlled substance.

5. Kenneth F. Miller age 38 of Lake Rd., London was arrested off Lake Road charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, Miller was charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective James Sizemore charging trafficking in a controlled substance.

6. Travis S. Merritt age 40 of Waterworks Rd., London was arrested off waterworks Road and charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Bryon Lawson charging trafficking in a controlled substance. In addition, Merritt was charged on a Laurel Circuit Court bench warrant of arrest charging probation violation related to trafficking in a controlled substance. (Not pictured)

7. Chad F. Hacker age 29 of E. 2nd St., London arrested off E. 2nd St. was charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Bryon Lawson charging trafficking in a controlled substance.

8. Jamie Lee Howard age 40 of Roy Black Rd., London was arrested off Hammock Road and charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Bryon Lawson charging trafficking in a controlled substance.

9. Kimberly Croucher age 32 of Moren Town Rd., London was arrested off Moren town road in London and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, Croucher was charged on a Madison District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

10. Melissa Helton age 36 of Ridge View Dr., London was arrested off Ridge View Drive and charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Bryon Lawson charging trafficking in a controlled substance.

11. Gary Wagers age 43 of Moren Town Rd., London was arrested off Moren town road in London and charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective James Sizemore charging trafficking in a controlled substance and persistent felony offender I.

12. Bryan Robinson age 41 of Fire Station Rd., London was arrested off Barbourville Street in London and charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Bryon Lawson charging trafficking in a controlled substance.

13. Charles Lee Scruggs age 39 of Barbourville St., London was arrested off Barbourville Street in London and charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Bryon Lawson charging trafficking in a controlled substance and trafficking in a controlled substance.

14. Douglas H. Roark age 63 of Taylor School Rd., London was arrested off Taylor Bridge Road and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

15. Kennedy K. Hatfield age 36 of London was arrested off Taylor Bridge Road and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

16. Teddy Ray Hedrick III age 24 of Taylor Bridge Rd., London was arrested off Keavy Road and charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective James Sizemore charging trafficking in a controlled substance and trafficking in a controlled substance. (Not pictured)

17. Kevin Martin age 30 of Ester Ln., London was arrested off Byble Road and charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest charging trafficking in a controlled substance.

18. Ashley Lewis age 30 of 4 Oaks Rd., London was charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective James Sizemore charging trafficking in a controlled substance.

19. Lloyd Jordan Burkhart age 27 of Pleasure View Rd., London was arrested off Hammock Road and charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective James Sizemore charging trafficking in a controlled substance and theft by unlawful taking under $500.

20. Farlin Lawson age 53 of London was arrested off Hammack Road and charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective James Sizemore charging trafficking in a controlled substance.

21. Robert Young age 52 of Maplesville Rd., London was arrested off KY 192 in London and charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective James Sizemore charging trafficking in a controlled substance. (Not pictured)

22. Donnie Simpson age 65 of Little Pittsburgh Rd., London was arrested off old KY 30 and charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective James Sizemore charging trafficking in a controlled substance.

23. Stephen Carpenter age 42 of Barbourville Rd., London was arrested off Barbourville Street in London and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, Carpenter was charged on a Laurel District Court criminal summons obtained by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective James Sizemore charging trafficking in a controlled substance.

All arrested were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

More arrests related to this investigation will be occurring.

