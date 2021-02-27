Advertisement

Kentucky falters late in loss to Florida on Senior Day

Florida's Tre Mann, left, looks for an opening on Kentucky's Davion Mintz (10) during the first...
Florida's Tre Mann, left, looks for an opening on Kentucky's Davion Mintz (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Willie Hope
Published: Feb. 27, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After building a lead as big as 10 in the first half, Kentucky couldn’t hold off Florida’s second half push, falling 71-67. The Wildcats drop to 8-14 in the year and 7-8 in conference.

WATCH: UK Postgame

Hear from John Calipari and Kentucky after the Cats dropped a close contest to Florida at Rupp Arena.

Posted by WYMT on Saturday, February 27, 2021

After Jacob Toppin’s dunk with 3:46 left, Florida closed out Kentucky, outscoring the Cats 9-4.

Davion Mintz led Kentucky with 21 points on Senior Day. Brandon Boston, Jr. (13 points), Jacob Toppin (11 points) and Isaiah Jackson (11 points) were in double figures as well.

Kentucky led by as many as 10 in the first half, but Florida took the lead in the first half before Davion Mintz’s lay in with less than 20 seconds left gave Kentucky a 39-38 lead heading into the halftime break.

Tre Mann led Florida with 21 points.

The Wildcats are back in action on Tuesday night at Ole Miss. The Rebels are coming off of a 75-70 loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday.

