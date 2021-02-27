Kentucky cornerback Jamari Brown enters transfer portal

(WYMT) - Kentucky cornerback Jamari Brown will look elsewhere to continue his college career. Brown entered the transfer portal on Saturday.

Brown started three games for Kentucky in 2019 as a redshirt freshman. He tallied 25 tackles, seven pass breakups and had a fumble recovery vs. Mississippi State. He is the sixth Wildcat to enter the transfer portal this offseason. A hamstring injury hampered Brown in 2020, as he appeared in only four games. Brown was a three-star recruit coming out of high school in 2018 from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

