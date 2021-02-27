Advertisement

Kentucky cornerback Jamari Brown enters transfer portal

Jamari Brown Kentucky football
Jamari Brown Kentucky football(Matt Bush | USA TODAY Sports | USA Today Sports)
By Willie Hope
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - Kentucky cornerback Jamari Brown will look elsewhere to continue his college career. Brown entered the transfer portal on Saturday.

Brown started three games for Kentucky in 2019 as a redshirt freshman. He tallied 25 tackles, seven pass breakups and had a fumble recovery vs. Mississippi State. He is the sixth Wildcat to enter the transfer portal this offseason. A hamstring injury hampered Brown in 2020, as he appeared in only four games. Brown was a three-star recruit coming out of high school in 2018 from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley says he is joining the Republican party.
Harlan County Judge Executive switches political parties
Freddy Humfleet
Laurel County man accused of beating pregnant woman, causing a miscarriage
Richard Cahal has called and emailed multiple offices to report the fraud and try to get it...
Ky. man unable to get help from unemployment office after discovering someone else filed using his name
Police car
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrests 23 people during drug investigation
Assault at Southern Middle School in Pulaski County

Latest News

Johnson Central girls down Belfry in 15th Region matchup
WATCH: Scores and highlights from across the Mountains on Friday Night
Sports overtime 2/5/21 - part 1
WATCH: Sports Overtime, February 26th, 2021
Sydnie Hall Classic Record
South Laurel grad Sydnie Hall earns Mid-South Conference Freshman of the Year at Lindsey Wilson
Belmont came into the game having won 21 straight games
EKU hands Belmont first OVC loss, sets new program record for OVC wins