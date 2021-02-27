Advertisement

Jackson Energy Cooperative: All power restored to more than 30,000 members

The Bluegrass Emergency Response Team is out clearing trees from roads in Jackson County....
The Bluegrass Emergency Response Team is out clearing trees from roads in Jackson County. They’re moving the trees so power crews can get to homes without electricity.(WKYT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Jackson Energy Cooperative officials said in a Facebook post that all power to the cooperative members has been restored.

Officials said the past two weeks they have restored power to more than 30,000 members and replaced more than 600 spans of wire.

“We were OVERWHELMED by the generosity of so many organizations and people in our communities and our members who offered their support, encouragement and much need prayers,” officials said.

You can read more below:

ICE STORM OUTAGE UPATE: All members affected by the ice/snow storm have been RESTORED! In the past two weeks, we have...

Posted by Jackson Energy on Saturday, February 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freddy Humfleet
Laurel County man accused of beating pregnant woman, causing a miscarriage
Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley says he is joining the Republican party.
Harlan County Judge Executive switches political parties
Richard Cahal has called and emailed multiple offices to report the fraud and try to get it...
Ky. man unable to get help from unemployment office after discovering someone else filed using his name
Who will be included in vaccine phase 1C in Kentucky?
Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green received a call of a two-vehicle fatal collision...
KSP: Investigating fatal crash in Magoffin County

Latest News

Roads closed in Clay and Knox Counties due to high water
Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Saturday
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's AM Update-2.27.21
Eastern Kentucky Flooding - February 27-March 1