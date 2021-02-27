Jackson Energy Cooperative: All power restored to more than 30,000 members

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Jackson Energy Cooperative officials said in a Facebook post that all power to the cooperative members has been restored.

Officials said the past two weeks they have restored power to more than 30,000 members and replaced more than 600 spans of wire.

“We were OVERWHELMED by the generosity of so many organizations and people in our communities and our members who offered their support, encouragement and much need prayers,” officials said.

You can read more below:

ICE STORM OUTAGE UPATE: All members affected by the ice/snow storm have been RESTORED! In the past two weeks, we have... Posted by Jackson Energy on Saturday, February 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.