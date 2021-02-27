Gov. Andy Beshear announces more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 25 new deaths Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his Saturday COVID-19 update, Governor Andy Beshear reported 1,025 new cases and 25 new deaths.

The positivity rate is 5.56%.

The state has 4,625 total COVID-19 deaths.

At least 403,947 Kentuckians have tested positive.

47,525 Kentuckians have recovered.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

