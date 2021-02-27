Advertisement

Flooding potential continues as rounds of rainfall round out the weekend

By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This morning’s heavy rain may have moved out of the mountains, but more is on the way as our Severe Weather Alert Day continues.

This morning’s round of rain has already worked through the mountains, leaving several inches of rain and some flooding in it’s wake. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until Monday morning.

We’ve enjoyed a bit of a lull, with only scattered showers as we’ve gone through the late morning and afternoon hours. This should allow some creeks and streams to go down a little bit before our next round moves in.

If you’ve stepped outside today, you’ve noticed that it’s mild and muggy since southwesterly winds have brought in warmth and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. A disturbance from the west will interact with this moisture and produce a shield of rain that will move in during the overnight hours. Lows tonight fall only slightly down into the middle 50s, though these will likely rise overnight.

Rounds of rainfall will continue through the daytime hours, culminating in a line of showers and storms working through during the evening and overnight hours. In fact, we’re in a marginal risk (which is a one out of five) for Sunday afternoon.

A Marginal Risk (1/5) has been issued for much of the mountains on Sunday.
A Marginal Risk (1/5) has been issued for much of the mountains on Sunday.(WYMT)

When all is said and done, it’s possible some areas could see up to two to four additional inches of rainfall before the end of the weekend. That would only make the flooding problems we saw this morning even worse, and perhaps even cause some rock and land slides. As always, never drive over flooded roadways, turn around, don’t drown.

We should start to dry out as we head into the new work week, with some dry skies featuring a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures in the upper 40s warming up into the low 60s. We may see a few more showers work in by the end of next week.

