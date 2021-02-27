Advertisement

Ethan learns new tricks, hits goal weight in latest KHS updates

Ethan the dog’s recovery tale continues on as the Kentucky Humane Society shows off the popular...
Ethan the dog’s recovery tale continues on as the Kentucky Humane Society shows off the popular pup at his healthiest and happiest yet. (Source: Kentucky Humane Society - Facebook)(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/WYMT) - Ethan the dog’s recovery tale continues on as the Kentucky Humane Society shows off the popular pup at his healthiest and happiest yet.

The humane society has been updating the status on the dog who’s made great strides since being found dying and abandoned in their parking lot back in January.

One of the staff members of KHS, Jeff, has been allowing Ethan to stay in his home at night and heading back to the humane society for treatments and checkups.

In a social media update Friday, Ethan was shown hanging out and learning new tricks with Jeff during a rainy day off. The video shows Ethan successfully learning to sit while Jeff cheers him on.

Ethan weighed in at 80 pounds Saturday morning, which was Ethan’s target weight according to the Kentucky Humane Society. The humane society said Ethan has gained back more than twice his original found weight of 38 pounds.

An included video shows Ethan excited after breakfast, lounging in bed and barking.

