Community partners work to give out food boxes in Perry County

Church members, police and fire officials gathered on Maple Street to give out food.
Church members, police and fire officials gathered on Maple Street to give out food.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several organizations in Perry County got together on Saturday to give back to the community.

Maple Street Church of God along with the Hazard Police and Fire Departments giving out 600 food boxes to community members on a first-come-first-serve basis. The meals were provided by Restoration Ministries and Redemption the Nations, a ministry in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Maple Street Pastor Mike Smith said that despite rainy weather, it did not stop them from coming together for a common cause.

“I know that we were socially distanced, we were supposed to stay at home kind of deal, and for awhile it was all about you know, staying away from everybody, Smith said. “Right now, there’s a unified effort coming together and through prayer and fasting through God’s help, we’re just trying to be a little part of the solution.”

