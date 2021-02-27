Advertisement

Appalachian Wireless has its own Pikeville Bear named ‘Celly’

By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Wireless officials announced on Friday people can now take selfies with “Celly” the bear.

You can find “Celly” at the Main Street Entrance of the Appalachian Wireless Arena.

“Appalachian Wireless loves partnering with our communities to help in any way we can,” officials said in a Facebook post. “When offered the opportunity to have our own Pikeville “Bear” we gladly accepted,” they added.

Photo Credit: Appalachian Wireless
Photo Credit: Appalachian Wireless(WYMT)

