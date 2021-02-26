West Virginia labor leaders support raised minimum wage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For employees who rely on minimum wage and tips, it can sometimes be a struggle.

“We opened at eleven. I went from eleven to ten p.m. And I ended up, I did the day with fifteen dollars,” Jachai Thomas said.

As a college student, Thomas works as a restaurant server who relies on tips to pay for essentials like books and rent.

However, he says financial inconsistency causes struggles.

“It’s $2.13 an hour here, plus tips tips can vary anywhere from five, ten bucks to seventy, eighty bucks on any given night.”

In an effort to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour nationwide, President Biden’s Raise the Wage Act proposes doing that over the course of the next few years.

“The Raise the Wage Act proposes raising the minimum wage to $15 by 2025, and for tipped workers by 2026,” a West Virginia labor leader said.

West Virginia labor leaders say they’re proposing a gradual process.

“So that businesses have a chance to adjust and the economy has a chance to adjust,” Director of Citizen Action Group Gary Zuckett said.

Zuckett was part of a rally of support Thursday in Charleston for raising the minimum wage.

Non-tipped workers would start to see their minimum wage increase a year earlier, because they are already getting paid more than average now.

“West Virginia is already higher than the rest of the country, you’re at $8.75. So, you won’t see too much of an increase even next year. In fact, West Virginia businesses would not have to raise wages until 2023,” a West Virginia labor leader said.

The first increase would not occur this year. If the bill passes, the initial hike would take effect in 2022.

