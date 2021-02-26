Weekend Forecast: Waves of rain to wrap up February

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our forecast takes a turn toward the dreary as we head into the weekend. Get the rain gear back out.

Today and Tonight

Happy Friday! We made it through another week! Unfortunately, like it always seems to happen, those rain chances look to make a return and could linger for several days.

We’ll start the day with some chilly temperatures. Most of us will be in the low to mid-30s this morning and head toward 50 later today. Clouds started to increase overnight and that trend continues as scattered rain chances approach the area, possibly as early as mid-morning. We’ll keep an eye on that.

Those chances continue off and on today and pick up as we head into the evening and overnight hours. Lows drop into the mid-40s just after midnight and then climb and warm air moves in from the south.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday is trying to trend drier on some of the models, which would be a good thing. That doesn’t mean the rain is completely off the table. Keep the umbrella handy both days. Right now, it looks like the better chances are on Sunday and it could be heavy at times. Most of the models have backed off on the amount of rain we could see by Monday, but a couple are still showing some hefty amounts. Stay weather aware this weekend, especially if you live in a flood-prone area.

Highs both days will be well above average, topping out near 60 on Saturday and in the mid-60s on Sunday.

Extended Forecast

March starts Monday with some scattered showers in the morning, but clearing skies in the afternoon. Highs will be a little cooler behind the front, but will still stay in the low 50s. Monday night reminds us while meteorological spring starts on March 1st, it doesn’t mean winter is over yet. We will drop into the mid to upper 20s under partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday looks pretty good with a mix of sun and clouds and highs near 50.

