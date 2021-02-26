Unemployment debate continues in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - As a bill dealing with unemployment overpayments easily passes, some lawmakers say it sends a signal that there needs to be more legislation dealing with problems with unemployment.

The unemployment debate continued at the Kentucky capitol Friday after the senate approved Senate Bill 7, addressing overpayments and a limited waiver that would avoid having to pay that money back.

The bill was passed without a single vote “no”.

Senator David Givens said, “We will make it possible for this administration to start to fix what they’ve broken.”

It sets up a system to forgive overpayments. No debate on that, but there is still a lot to discuss.

Senator Danny Carroll said, “The calls keep coming, the messages keep coming. I can’t pay my electric bill. I can’t feed my kids.”

Senator Michael Nemes has also heard the complaints, “They talk about the fraud, we hired contact tracers. Why can’t we hire fraud tracers?”

Senator Reggie Thomas tried to neutralize the debate, “We’ve been very dramatic in our comments, today. And we have been pointing fingers. And some of those should be pointing at ourselves.”

This year’s legislative session is drawing to a close. There are only 10 days left to consider bills and some lawmakers say there needs to be more communication between the Governor’s office and lawmakers to Address more unemployment problems.

”What the heck is the Governor waiting on?” Senator Whitney Westfield said, “We’re asking you what do you need? And no one is giving us an answer.”

Senator Morgan McGarvey also thinks part of the issue is the system, ”If you want these systems to operate, you have to keep them operational. That means paying and training the people who work there. That means not cutting them to pay for something else in the shell game we normally do with this budget.”

Senate Bill 7 passed 35-0 and now goes to the house.

