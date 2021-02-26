South Laurel grad Sydnie Hall earns Mid-South Conference Freshman of the Year at Lindsey Wilson

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WYMT) - Sydnie Hall is already turning heads at Lindsey Wilson. The South Laurel graduate, who was a part of last year’s 13th Region title team that made it to the Elite Eight before the season was canceled, earned Mid-South Conference Freshman of the Year honors on Friday.

🔵🏀⚔️



Congrats to Sydnie Hall on winning 2020-21 Mid-South Conference Freshman of the Year! pic.twitter.com/mtZyOEOg0k — LWC Athletics (@LWCAthletics) February 26, 2021

Hall has averaged 10.2 PPG for the Blue Raiders so far. She’s fifth in 3-point field goal percentage (39.8%) with the fourth most 3-point FG per game at 2.4 in the conference. Hall has made 53 3-point field goals on the season so far. She also adds 2.6 assists per game for Lindsey Wilson.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.