South Laurel grad Sydnie Hall earns Mid-South Conference Freshman of the Year at Lindsey Wilson

Sydnie Hall Classic Record
By Willie Hope
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Ky. (WYMT) - Sydnie Hall is already turning heads at Lindsey Wilson. The South Laurel graduate, who was a part of last year’s 13th Region title team that made it to the Elite Eight before the season was canceled, earned Mid-South Conference Freshman of the Year honors on Friday.

Hall has averaged 10.2 PPG for the Blue Raiders so far. She’s fifth in 3-point field goal percentage (39.8%) with the fourth most 3-point FG per game at 2.4 in the conference. Hall has made 53 3-point field goals on the season so far.  She also adds 2.6 assists per game for Lindsey Wilson.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

