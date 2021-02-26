Senator McConnell and Congressman Hal Rogers announce Economic Recovery Plan for Pikeville

WASHINGTON, DC. (WYMT) - Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell and Congressman Hal Rogers announce plans for an economic recovery plan for Pikeville.

This will develop medical research and advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing in the region. The federal funding distributed by the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA).

“Despite the challenges of the downturn of the coal industry, Eastern Kentucky is home to a highly-skilled workforce. The CARES Act is tapping into Pikeville’s potential for economic development and diversification, particularly in the field of cutting-edge medical innovation” said Senator McConnell. “I’m proud to continue working with my friend Congressman Rogers and local industry and educational leaders to encourage new areas of growth in this region. We all look forward to the completion of the recovery plan as a pathway toward this community’s future.

“When we approved federal funding to combat this deadly virus and strengthen our economy, Senator McConnell and I worked to ensure critical dollars funneled all the way from DC to Kentucky’s Appalachian region and the heart of coal country. As our coal producing communities continue to rebuild and revitalize in the midst of a pandemic, this investment from the EDA will go a long way to support the City of Pikeville’s vision to build upon its strong medical and educational foundation in the mountains,”

Once completed, this will give local leaders and job creators information with market research and recommendations to the city recover from the pandemic, according to the EDA.

“Through this funding granted to the City of Pikeville, a much-needed strategic plan will be developed to spotlight the need to expand our region’s healthcare industry cluster by adding medical research and other developments,” said Pikeville Medical Center Vice President of the Board of Directors CEO Donavan Blackburn. “With the support of Congressman Rogers, Senator McConnell, the City of Pikeville and others who are willing to invest in improving Eastern Kentucky and growing our economy, we will continue to see our region grow. As the region’s single largest employer and Kentucky’s only Level II Trauma Center, this funding is extremely important to Pikeville Medical Center and the area we serve.”

“It is a huge honor for the City of Pikeville to receive this grant, which will bring us the ability to develop a strategic plan to explore opportunities in medical research and development facilities,” said Pikeville’s Mayor Jimmy Carter. “With the loss of coal jobs in our community, there is both a need and a desire for new, innovative industries here in Pikeville, and we look forward to the endless possibilities this grant will help us explore. We thank Senator McConnell, Congressman Rogers, and the Economic Development Administration for this grant and are excited to show what Pikeville has to offer the growing medical research and development industry.”

“The University is pleased to join with our partners in the City of Pikeville and at Pikeville Medical Center to explore the development of a medical research cluster here in Eastern Kentucky,” said University of Pikeville President Burton Webb Ph.D. “Thanks to the support of Senator McConnell and Congressman Rogers, we believe biomedical research will become an important part of this region’s economic portfolio for decades to come.”

