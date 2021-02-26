Advertisement

Sen. Paul says Ky. schools didn’t open fast enough, blames Gov. Beshear

By Kelly Dean
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) has advocated for schools to remain open for in-person learning during the pandemic.

Kentucky schools have been back and forth during the past year, many now on hybrid schedules. Meanwhile, local districts will move to fully in-person in March; however, Paul says it didn’t happen quickly enough.

“I think we’ve been incredibly slow and I blame Governor Beshear. I’ve been saying for nine months, there’s no evidence of surge. There’s no evidence of really increased death rate among teachers,” said Paul.

According to Governor Beshear, 165 out of 171 school districts in the state currently offer some form of in-person learning.

Back in November, Beshear issued an executive order that closed all schools which was a measure Paul opposed.

“I think it’s a real disservice to the poor and underprivileged in particular, who can’t afford to get their kids into a private school. If the public schools won’t open,” expressed Paul.

The Kentucky Governor wanted all teachers vaccinated before fully re-opening schools, so he prioritized them in the state’s plan which Paul criticized.

“The priority for the vaccine that makes sense would be the elderly,” said Paul. “We shouldn’t just say, oh, every 28-year-old teachers’ got to have the vaccine before we go back. I mean, that’s crazy. Until you vaccinate everybody in their 80s and 70s, you really shouldn’t vaccinate younger people, frankly. Then I would prioritize firemen, police, teachers.”

Paul tested positive for COVID early on in the pandemic and said his potential immunity and not wanting to skip the line as reasons why he won’t take the vaccine just yet.

“I’m not going to take it before a 70-year-old takes it because I think that would be taking a vaccine and appropriately the same way. I don’t think a 25-year-old teacher should take it, a 58-year-old politician shouldn’t take it before 75 or an 80-year-old also,” said Paul.

