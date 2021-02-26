No. 19 Kentucky women earn key road win over No. 17 Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (WYMT) - Kyra Elzy’s Kentucky squad held off a late push from No. 17 Georgia to earn a key win for SEC Tournament seeding, 62-58. The Wildcats move to 9-5 in the SEC standings and in position for a double-bye in next week’s SEC Tournament.

The Wildcats owned the second quarter, outscoring Georgia 19-8 in the frame to take a 34-24 lead into the break. Georgia continued to fight and cut Kentucky’s lead to two with less than seven minutes to go, but the Wildcats held on late to win, thanks in part to Rhyne Howard. The junior shined again, pouring in 27 points on 10/16 shooting, including a perfect 4/4 from three. She also added four rebounds and came up with a game-clinching steal with less than 20 seconds with Kentucky up four.

Chasity Patterson (15 points) and Tatyana Wyatt (11 points) were the only other Wildcats to join Howard in double figures.

Kentucky looks to wrap up the regular season with a win over Ole Miss on Sunday. The win would likely give the Wildcats the double bye they are searching for. Kentucky and Ole Miss tip off at Noon on the SEC Network on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.