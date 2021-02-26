New collaboration adds local flavor to Pikeville’s ‘knight’ life

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Three businesses in Pike County brewed up a partnership to give people a little taste of Pikeville.

Broken Throne Brewing, Lincoln Road Roastery, and Dueling Barrels Distillery created a coffee stout beer, paying tribute to the area by taking different touches from each establishment.

“We were able to combine the flavors from every different part of this Main Street collaboration and bring ‘em together so that we could kind of bring out the best of each,” said Casey Price, brewer and partner at Broken Throne.

The brew incorporated coffee beans from Lincoln Road and beer from Broken Throne, aged in a freshly-decanted bourbon barrel from Dueling Barrels.

Since the businesses are within walking distance, with two located on Hambley Boulevard and one on Main Street, they decided a local name would best represent the local brew.

“We wanted to be the ‘Knights of Hambley’ Because we were really behind the Pikeville-ness of this beer,” said Price.

Since Hambley Blvd. runs through Pikeville and Pikeville runs through the partners’ veins, the new venture is all about supporting the area they love.

“You know, in downtown Pikeville, and really in rural Appalachia in general, it’s important that businesses come together and collaborate,” said Lincoln Road owner Ryan Jones. “Especially in times like we’re in now.”

The original release date was set for St. Patrick’s Day last year. However, the pandemic put a pause on the release of the drink, giving the partners time to create something they believe is even better.

“Now, we started on this collaboration well before the pandemic hit,” Price said. “Which is kind of nice, because we were able to actually age this a little bit longer than we expected.”

They also made the decision to bottle the beer in 22-ounce bombers, instead of just having it as a draft beer, offering two different ways to get a taste.

“To create something cool and creative for downtown that people are going to remember today, but also look forward to in the future,” said Jones. “Because this is not the end.”

The beer is available at Broken Throne Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. The guys said this blend is limited, but more collaborations are expected in the future.

“I think this is a really cool thing, that we can come together and sort of cross-promote each other,” said Jones. “Pikeville is a really growing area in Appalachia Kentucky. And tourists are now coming here. Which is really cool. So, we wanted to create something unique for people that are coming from the outside in, but also for the people that live here. Something that they’re just gonna remember and get excited about and look forward to year after year.”

