National relief effort partners with local food bank

A benefit program is set for Saturday night providing people with some country music and the opportunity to give back to those struggling through the pandemic and recent winter weather.

Gray Television is partnering with the Grand Ole Opry and Circle TV Saturday night to raise money for Feeding America.

Bobby Bones country music radio personality and host of the event says this is the first step in helping people get back on their feet.

“I hope people watch right here we are raising money for Feeding America. Not only will you get to watch a great show with three fantastic country artist new artist Hailey Whitters, Chris Janson, and also Travis Tritt you can also give back and help all of our friends that need it,” said Bones. “You know this whole show is about just helping people who didn’t have food or water and on top of that, there are a lot of folks who are still struggling with COVID-19 and not having the money to go and buy groceries. "

Feeding America helps local organizations like God’s Pantry Food Bank here throughout Central and Eastern Kentucky.

Michael Halligan, CEO of God’s Pantry Food Bank, says through events like this comes new opportunities.

“We spoke with a gentleman a couple of days ago who had lost power and was out of food for three days and cannot get out of his home to get food,” said Halligan. " The financial resources that come through Feeding America into God’s Pantry Food Bank allows us to do so many different things. One example, a grant that we recently got from Feeding America is allowing us to build additional freezers walk-in freezers, and coolers at several agencies in Eastern Kentucky.

You can watch the benefit on WYMT at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 27.

