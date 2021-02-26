Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to improper shipping of nuclear waste

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man charged with illegally dumping low-level nuclear waste at an Estill County landfill has pleaded guilty in federal court to two charges of shipping the waste without the proper labeling.

Cory David Hoskins faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 after entering the plea Wednesday, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. His sentencing was set for June.

Charges of mail fraud related to checks he received for shipping the waste were dismissed as part of the plea deal, the newspaper reported.

Hoskins’ company, TENORM, contracted to haul and dispose of waste from the oil and gas industry in 2015 and 2016, according to his plea agreement.

He arranged to ship the waste from West Virginia to the Blue Ridge Landfill in Estill County, which was not rated to handle it, the plea agreement stated.

