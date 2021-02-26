Advertisement

KSP: Investigating fatal crash in Magoffin County

By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROYALTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Puncheon Creek Road in the Royalton community of Magoffin County, Thursday afternoon.

While investigating, police say that 59-year-old Marcus Risner hit a tree and overturned his car.

Magoffin County Coroner’s Office pronounced Risner dead at the scene.

