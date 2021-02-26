Advertisement

Kentucky lawmakers pass resolution condemning anti-Semitism

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s General Assembly is calling on public officials to confront anti-Semitism.

Both the House and Senate passed resolutions to condemn the hatred. The measure had full support.

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin, with Chabad of the Bluegrass, says Kentucky will be the first state to both condemn rising Jew-hatred, and recognize the proper definition of anti-Semitism.

WKYT Investigates | A surge in anti-Semitic incidents across US, Kentucky

Lexington has had a string of hateful incidents.

Rabbi Litvin says Governor Andy Beshear will join the effort tomorrow, on the Jewish Festival of Purim.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who will be included in vaccine phase 1C in Kentucky?
Scott Spencer
Update: Licking Valley RECC identifies lineman injured in fall
Alicia McGee was arrested on unrelated charges to the shooting.
Police: Victim shot in leg, refuses to cooperate with sheriff’s office
Kentucky fish and wildlife logo
Applications open for conservation officers with the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Resources
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear announces Kentucky has surpassed 400,000 total cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

Latest News

Aaron Massengill
TBI says foul play suspected in death of Claiborne Co. man
Wife fights for her disabled husband’s benefits after debilitating shooting
Wife fights for her disabled husband’s benefits after debilitating shooting
‘They came to our rescue’: Community gathers for parade to show appreciation to health care...
‘They came to our rescue’: Community gathers for parade to show appreciation to health care workers 11 p.m.
Wife fights for her disabled husband’s benefits after debilitating shooting
Wife fights for her disabled husband’s benefits after debilitating shooting