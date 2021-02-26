Advertisement

Kentucky COVID-19 incident rate increasing, health officials ask Kentuckians to remain vigilant

Outside of the Kentucky River District Health Department
Outside of the Kentucky River District Health Department(Connor James)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s overall COVID-19 incident rate increased from more than 21 percent last week to more than 24 percent as of Friday morning.

“We have to remember where we were at last week with the snowstorms and the ice storms,” said Scott Lockard, Public Health Director of the Kentucky River District Health Department. “A lot of businesses were not working, a lot of people, if they were sick, could not get to transportation,” he added.

Last week, counties like Perry and Leslie were in the orange on the COVID-19 incident map.

“Perry County is at 34.9% from where it was last week at 23.3%,” said Lockard.

Even though the state is seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases, Lockard reminded Kentuckians to continue to wear their masks.

“This is just a stark reminder for us if we want to get out of this sooner rather than later, continue to do those things that are protecting us,” Lockard added.

This story will be updated.

