Johnson County School officials get second dosage of COVID-19 vaccine

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Rolling up their sleeves against the Coronavirus Pandemic were the faculty and staff members of Johnson County Schools.

“So, hopefully after this, some of the things can start to get back to a little more normalcy...as much as it’s going to get back at this time,” CEO of Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center Deborah Trimble said.

Along with the proud CEO, vaccine coordinators of the Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center are feeling motivated with their success.

“We have not lost one dose of vaccine either for our employees or for the school system. They’ve all shown up, they got these, and we haven’t wasted anything and that’s a big plus,” Trimble said.

Superintendent Thom Cochran is thankful for the partnership between the medical center and his schools.

“I could not brag enough on the work, on the service, on the efficiency, and just the effort of Paul B. Hall. They’ve been just a wonderful partner in helping all of our staff get this vaccine. It’s been so efficient,” Superintendent of Johnson County Schools Thom Cochran said.

Having taken the vaccine herself, Trimble hopes this will help relieve people of skepticism.

“It’s recommended but everybody has to make up their own mind and there is still a lot of people on the fence. Some have decided later on and after they’ve watched other people get this and go through with it, they’ve decided they do want to take it,” Trimble said.

Cochran spreading a message of hope during unknown times.

“Rest assured, we are making every decision we can based on the safety, first our students, also our staff, and really all of our families and our community and we’re taking steps to ensure that everyone can be just as safe as possible,” Cochran said.

Trimble says her center has been able to help not only Johnson Schools but all the school systems in the county with vaccine distribution and administration.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.