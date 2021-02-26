Harlan County Judge Executive switches political parties

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley says he is joining the Republican party.

Mosley says it’s a decision he’s struggled with and prayed about for a couple of years.

“I just can’t stay a Democrat any longer. I didn’t leave this party... this party left me and it’s left many others,” said Mosley as he ended his 20 years as a Democrat.

He explained his decision further in a nine-minute video posted on Facebook. You can watch that full view below.

Mosley has served as Harlan County Judge-Executive since 2015.

