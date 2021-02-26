Gov. Beshear reported more than 1,000 new cases, 30 deaths Friday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,180 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new deaths in Kentucky on Friday.

At least 402,926 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 4,600.

“I hope all of our Kentucky families have a great, safe weekend,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’re still not out of the woods with this horrible virus, but every week, we’re taking another step forward in our fight against it.”

47,391 people have recovered from the virus.

4,480,499 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate is currently 5.52%.

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 2/26 (WYMT)

As of Thursday, 43 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

