Flood Watch issued for soggy weekend ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showers will become more scattered tonight with temperatures actually warming up. Heavy bands of rain are possible early Saturday morning.

The Weekend

We’ll see heavy bands of rain very early Saturday morning, but we should see those showers become more scattered throughout the mid-morning hours. Highs will be in the lower 60s. We should see a break from the rain for most of the day. This should help the flooding threat this weekend too. Saturday’s rain break will hopefully help those ground soak up the rain before more rain arrives Sunday.

Heavier bands of rain arrive on Sunday. A Flood Watch is in effect starting Sunday morning and lasting until 7 a.m. Monday. Models are still not agreeing 100% on the timing of this heavy rain and where the heaviest bands will fall. I do think the Cumberland Valley could see most of the heavy rain on Sunday. If you live in a flood-prone area or near a river or stream, keep an eye on the forecast this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s Sunday with overnight lows dropping into the lower 40s.

From now through Monday morning, our region could see about 2-3+ inches of rain.

Extended Forecast

Scattered showers continue Monday morning, but we should clear out by the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the lower 50s with overnight lows quickly dropping into the mid-20s.

Sunshine returns Tuesday and sticks around for most of the week. We could see showers return by the end of next week. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s Tuesday, but we should get back into the 50s for the rest of the week!

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.