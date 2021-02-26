Fort Campbell soldiers head to Florida in vaccination effort

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - Some soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division are heading to Florida to help with the vaccination effort there.

Fort Campbell on the Kentucky-Tennessee border says about 130 soldiers are expected to deploy Friday.

The soldiers are deploying to Orlando as part of the Army’s effort to support Federal Emergency Management Agency vaccination centers.

The Biden administration plans to establish 100 federally assisted vaccination sites nationwide in cooperation with state authorities.

