Fetal homicide in Laurel County

Freddy Humfleet
Freddy Humfleet(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday morning, officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Freddy T. Humfleet.

Police arrested Humfleet off Echo Valley Road, six miles south of London.

Humfleet beat a woman severely, causing the woman to have a miscarriage of a 10-week old fetus. Humfleet hit the woman with a wooden board, choked her, and punched her, leaving the woman with cuts and severe bruising.

The woman showed police where she had buried the fetal remains. She had placed them in a small, blue metal container, covered it with rocks, and placed a small commemorative stone on top.

As police continued to investigate they found meth in the possession of Humfleet and a glass pipe.

Humfleet was charged with homicide, assault, strangulation, possession of a controlled substance - meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Humfleet was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

