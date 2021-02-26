FDA approval for vaccine that was trialed by Kentucky hospitals could come Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We could know by the end of the day if the FDA will approve a third vaccine to be used in the fight against COVID-19.

Three Kentucky hospitals played a big role in the clinical trials of that vaccine.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is a one-dose shot, unlike vaccines we currently have that require an initial shot and a booster. The FDA is reviewing it for potential emergency use authorization.

UK Healthcare, Baptist Health Lexington, and Norton Healthcare in Louisville took part in the phase 3 trial of that vaccine. There are almost 900 volunteers locally and more than 43,000 across the world.

Their results show the vaccine was 86% effective against severe COVID-19 illness and had a 66% efficacy rate overall.

Another big advantage is that this vaccine could be kept in a regular refrigerator for up to three months. So, for more rural areas that may not have specially refrigerated, this could be an option.

We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.