FDA approval for vaccine that was trialed by Kentucky hospitals could come Friday

By Victor Puente
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We could know by the end of the day if the FDA will approve a third vaccine to be used in the fight against COVID-19.

Three Kentucky hospitals played a big role in the clinical trials of that vaccine.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is a one-dose shot, unlike vaccines we currently have that require an initial shot and a booster. The FDA is reviewing it for potential emergency use authorization.

Third US vaccine could raise question: Which shots are best?

UK Healthcare, Baptist Health Lexington, and Norton Healthcare in Louisville took part in the phase 3 trial of that vaccine. There are almost 900 volunteers locally and more than 43,000 across the world.

Their results show the vaccine was 86% effective against severe COVID-19 illness and had a 66% efficacy rate overall.

Another big advantage is that this vaccine could be kept in a regular refrigerator for up to three months. So, for more rural areas that may not have specially refrigerated, this could be an option.

