Fayette Mall evacuated, temporarily closed after electrical fire

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Fayette Mall was evacuated and part of it is without power after an electrical panel caught fire Friday morning.

A witness told our crew at the scene she saw some smoke coming from an electrical panel, heard an explosion, then saw a small fire.

There are no reported injuries.

There is no word on when the mall will reopen.

We’ll keep you updated.

